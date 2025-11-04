Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 9.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 74.47 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 9.69% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.4774.6922.0821.8119.2017.7116.8115.3712.5711.46

