Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Gallantt Ispat, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Company

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Hero MotoCorp said it dispatched 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in the October 2024.

RITES said it has secured a construction order worth Rs 372.68 crore from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Gallantt Ispat reported a 78.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 48.9 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 7.4% YoY to Rs 1,013 crore, against Rs 943 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Power Grid Corporation of India reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,566 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 3,793 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 11,476 crore, against Rs 11,278 crore a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips India reported a 22.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 305 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 248 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations declined 5.3% YoY to Rs 1,289 crore, against Rs 1,360 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a 9.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 135 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 123 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations was flat, inching up 0.1% YoY to Rs 1,954 crore, against Rs 1,951 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Titan Company reported a 59.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,120 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 704 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 28.8% YoY to Rs 18,725 crore, against Rs 14,534 crore a year ago, driven by strong festive demand and robust performance across its jewellery, watches, and eyewear segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

