GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 11.00 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,883.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight.

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by strong corporate earnings, encouraging macroeconomic data, and robust auto sales. However, gains were capped by profit booking at higher levels in the absence of fresh domestic triggers. The Nifty 50 settled above the 25,750 mark after a choppy session. The broader market continued to outperform, as investors preferred taking short- to medium-term positions in stocks showing solid Q2 results. PSU banks and pharma stocks were among the top gainers. On the other hand, IT stocks came under pressure, tracking weakness in U.S. tech shares, as hopes for an early U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut faded.