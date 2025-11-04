Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 11.00 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,883.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today

Eternal vs Swiggy: Deja Vu in QC battle, but this time could be different

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Applied for Studds Accessories IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Ajanta Pharma offers growth potential amid US generic challenges: Nuvama

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by strong corporate earnings, encouraging macroeconomic data, and robust auto sales. However, gains were capped by profit booking at higher levels in the absence of fresh domestic triggers.

The Nifty 50 settled above the 25,750 mark after a choppy session. The broader market continued to outperform, as investors preferred taking short- to medium-term positions in stocks showing solid Q2 results. PSU banks and pharma stocks were among the top gainers. On the other hand, IT stocks came under pressure, tracking weakness in U.S. tech shares, as hopes for an early U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut faded.

Global cues turned slightly positive after signs of a trade truce between the U.S. and China, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets like gold and bonds, prompting investors to rotate funds back into equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 39.78 points or 0.05% to 83,978.49. The Nifty 50 index added 41.25 points or 0.16% to 25,763.25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Gallantt Ispat, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Company

RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Smartworks Coworking Spaces licenses over 8.15 lakh sq.ft at Eastbridge, Mumbai

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story