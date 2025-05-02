Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 73.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.48% to Rs 1340.91 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 73.56% to Rs 155.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 588.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.48% to Rs 1340.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1514.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.39% to Rs 813.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1021.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 5462.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6762.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

