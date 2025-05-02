Tata Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 338.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.52% to Rs 5441.10 crore

Net loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 338.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 120.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 5441.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5412.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 716.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 80.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 17470.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17760.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5441.105412.8117470.5917760.61-2.326.200.723.59-330.15211.93-583.35320.73-404.97150.48-866.7178.68-338.40120.19-716.9280.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News