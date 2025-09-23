Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.85, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 29.5% in last one month.