Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.73, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.73, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has risen around 13.89% in last one month.