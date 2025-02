Modi Rubber consolidated net profit rises 10.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Modi Rubber rose 10.73% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.792.76-148.81-146.014.787.773.996.956.195.59

