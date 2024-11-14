Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 420.59 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 25.69% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 420.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 328.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales420.59328.30 28 OPM %21.7520.88 -PBDT94.7174.42 27 PBT87.6768.13 29 NP65.9652.48 26

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

