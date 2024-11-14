Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 420.59 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 25.69% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 420.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 328.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.420.59328.3021.7520.8894.7174.4287.6768.1365.9652.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News