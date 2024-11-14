Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 159.85 crore

Net Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 28.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.159.85145.7412.438.25-26.54-31.95-34.56-40.63-28.87-33.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News