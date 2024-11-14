Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 36.02% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.4270.13 35 OPM %3.903.45 -PBDT3.412.48 38 PBT3.382.46 37 NP2.531.86 36

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

