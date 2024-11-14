Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 36.02% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.94.4270.133.903.453.412.483.382.462.531.86

