Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit rises 909.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 1137.72 crore

Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt rose 909.97% to Rs 469.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1137.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1120.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1137.721120.9180.5253.67964.63702.13616.20201.61469.2346.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News