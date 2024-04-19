Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Nikkei tumbles 2.66% amid Middle East tension

Japan Nikkei tumbles 2.66% amid Middle East tension

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan stock market finished session significantly lower on Friday, 19 April 2024, as selling spurred by ongoing concerns over the tensions in the middle-east with reports of Israel retaliating to last weekend's attacks.

The stock market sell-off spurred as news of the Israeli attack on Iran apparently triggered a computer algorithm that is programmed to sell stocks and buy bonds, the yen and oil, mainly through futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index retreated 1,011.35 points, or 2.66%, to finish at 37,068.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange tanked 51.13 points, 1.91%, to 2,626.32.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total 30 of 33 TSE sectors closed own, with Electric Appliances sector being worst performer in percentage term, falling 3.51%, followed by Machinery, Metal Products, Precision Instruments, and Securities & Commodities Futures.

Shares of semiconductor-related companies declined in line with their U.S. counterparts overnight.

CURRENCY NEWS: The safe-haven yen strengthened to the 153 range against the dollar on Friday before weakening to 154.61 compared with 54.27-28 yen in Tokyo at Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Japan Nikkei tumbles on Middle East tensions

Japan Market plunges on firmer yen, Middle East tensions

Japan Nikkei tumbles amid rising interest rates woes

Japan Market climbed-up on weak yen, easing Middle East concern

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Axis Bank board to mull fund raising

British Pound Holds Above $1.24 Mark; UK Retail Sales Stagnates In March

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Premier Explosives approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr

Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story