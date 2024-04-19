Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Tata Communications Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 April 2024.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 667 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33537 shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd crashed 4.80% to Rs 1764.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19295 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd tumbled 4.16% to Rs 535.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37927 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 4348.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2647 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd shed 3.96% to Rs 7352. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

