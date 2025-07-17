Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei climbs 0.60%

Japan's Nikkei climbs 0.60%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese shares advanced after the release of mixed trade data and ahead of a closely watched upper house election on Sunday.

The June trade data showed declines in exports to the U.S. and China but gains in shipments to the EU, ASEAN, and Russia.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.60 percent to 39,901.19, closing at a two-week high led by technology stocks. The broader Topix index settled 0.72 percent higher at 2,839.81 despite Trump saying the U.S. will probably "live by the letter" on tariffs with Japan.

NEC Corp surged 4.3 percent, LY Corp rallied 3.6 percent and Sumco soared 7 percent. Seven & i Holdings plummeted 9.2 percent after Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard withdrew its $47 billion takeover bid for the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story