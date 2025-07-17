Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 242.87 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 6.26% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 242.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.242.87224.0141.1142.26113.21104.4894.5588.7070.0665.93

