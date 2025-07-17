Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 663.01% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.52% to Rs 1761.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 915.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1761.63915.064.852.7077.4818.6774.6714.6631.974.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News