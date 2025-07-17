Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

India's Petroleum products imports spike 18.4% on year in Jun-25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell has showed that indigenous crude oil and condensate production during June 2025 was 2.3 MMT. There is a de-growth of 0.5 % in crude oil and condensate production during June 2025 as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Petroleum products or POL products imports increased by 18.4% and 2.9% during June 2025 and April-June FY 2025-26 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Increase in POL products imports during April-June FY 2025-26 were mainly due to increase in imports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), naphtha and petcoke etc.

Total Crude oil processed during June 2025 was 22.1 MMT which is 0.3 % lower than June 2024, where PSU/JV refiners processed 14.8 MMT and private refiners processed 7.3 MMT of crude oil. Total indigenous crude oil processed was 2.2 MMT and total Imported crude oil processed was 19.9 by all Indian refineries (PSU+JV+PVT). There was a de-growth of 0.2 % in total crude oil processed in April-June current Financial Year as compared to same period of previous Financial Year.

Crude oil imports increased by 5.0% and decreased by 0.3% during Jun'25 and April-Jun'25 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. As compared to net import bill for Oil & Gas for June 2024 of $ 10.8 billion, the net import bill for Oil & Gas for June 2025 was $ 10.0 billion. Out of which, crude oil imports constitute $ 9.7 billion, LNG imports $1.3 billion and the exports were $ 2.9 billion during Jun'25.

Production of petroleum products was 23.5 MMT during June 2025 which is 3.3% higher than June 2024. Out of 23.5 MMT, 23.2 MMT was from refinery production & 0.3 MMT was from fractionator. There was a de-growth of 0.1 % in production of petroleum products in April-June FY 2025 26 as compared to same period of FY 2024 25. Out of total POL production, in June 2025, share of major products including HSD is 42.6 %, MS 16.9 %, Naphtha 6.7 %, ATF 5.8 %, Pet Coke 5.2 %, LPG 4.4 %, and rest is shared by Bitumen, FO/LSHS, LDO, Lubes & others.

PPAC data showed that the consumption of petroleum products during April-Jun'25, with a volume of 61.8 MMT, reported a degrowth of 1.1% compared to the volume of 61.2 MMT during the same period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 663.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story