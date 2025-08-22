Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei end marginally higher

Japan's Nikkei end marginally higher

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended on a flat note as hotter-than-expected core inflation data for July raised expectations of a rate hike.

The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 42,633.29 while the broader Topix index settled 0.58 percent higher at 3,100.87, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Among the prominent gainers, SoftBank Group, Lasertec and Tokyo Electric Power all gained around 2 percent.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

