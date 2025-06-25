Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets eked out modest gains to end at over four-month high. The Nikkei average rose 0.39 percent to 38,942.07, with chip-related stocks like Advantest and Tokyo Electron surging more than 3 percent each. The broader Topix index closed little changed with a positive bias at 2,782.24.

Olympus Corp plummeted 10.6 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued alerts to stop imports of certain medical devices made by the company in Japan.

Producer prices in Japan were up 3.3 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, producer prices dipped 0.1 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China Shanghai Composite index surge 1.04%

Market rallies on easing Middle East tensions; Nifty closes above 25,200

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story