Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed up 1.99% at 1763.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 15.21%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 5.87% and Tips Music Ltd rose 2.21%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.64% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.80% to close at 25244.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.85% to close at 82755.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

SpiceJet receives ratings action from CRISIL

Sensex ends 700 pts higher, Nifty tops 25,200; VIX slumps 4.98%

Reliance Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 600-cr export order from Rheinmetall

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story