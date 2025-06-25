Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.99%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.99% at 1763.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 15.21%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 5.87% and Tips Music Ltd rose 2.21%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.64% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.80% to close at 25244.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.85% to close at 82755.51 today.

