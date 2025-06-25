Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,250, a premium of 5.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,244.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 200.40 points or 0.80% to 25,244.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.98% to 12.96.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.