Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets ended lower after a summary of opinions at the central bank's September policy meeting showed board members debated the feasibility of raising interest rates in the near term.

Half-yearly portfolio adjustments ahead of the LDP leadership election as well as disappointing industrial output and retail sales data also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.25 percent to 44,932.63 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 3,137.60. Tech stocks led losses, with Advantest and SoftBank Group falling 3.3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

