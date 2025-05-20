Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 291.42 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India declined 75.90% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 291.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.11% to Rs 25.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 1144.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1089.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

291.42312.151144.021089.1711.2510.7710.868.8530.1215.2469.0622.5924.3210.1445.491.284.7619.7525.9310.89

