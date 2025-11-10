Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 499.60 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 29.66% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 499.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 598.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.499.60598.054.514.7317.9723.0412.6318.219.6513.72

