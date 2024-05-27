Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 626.05 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 22.06% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 626.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.93% to Rs 52.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 2150.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2771.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales626.05606.66 3 2150.042771.61 -22 OPM %4.964.02 -4.533.51 - PBDT28.8223.17 24 89.1785.56 4 PBT23.6219.52 21 73.2870.17 4 NP16.8213.78 22 52.7749.35 7

