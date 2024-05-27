Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 626.05 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 22.06% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 626.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.93% to Rs 52.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 2150.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2771.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News