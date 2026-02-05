Jayaswal Neco Industries receives affirmation in LT issuer rating

It also reaffirmed the company's long-term issuer rating of IND BBB+ (Investment Grade Rating). The outlook remains stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
It also reaffirmed the company's long-term issuer rating of IND BBB+ (Investment Grade Rating). The outlook remains stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST