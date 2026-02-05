Associate Sponsors

Jayaswal Neco Industries receives affirmation in LT issuer rating

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
Jayaswal Neco Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned the long term and short term rating of bank facilities amounting to Rs 700 crore at IND BBB+;Stable / IND A2.

It also reaffirmed the company's long-term issuer rating of IND BBB+ (Investment Grade Rating). The outlook remains stable.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

