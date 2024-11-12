Jayshree Chemicals standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net profit of Jayshree Chemicals declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.173.621.683.040.280.430.220.360.140.27

