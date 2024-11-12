SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 5.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 94.41 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 5.37% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 94.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.94.4180.273.704.123.133.082.052.021.571.49

