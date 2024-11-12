Hindusthan National Glass & Industries standalone net profit declines 81.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.01% to Rs 434.45 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries declined 81.37% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.01% to Rs 434.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 612.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.434.45612.025.8712.7831.0487.7711.8865.0612.1064.95

