JB Chemicals & Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Tablets

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Bisoprolol Tablets USP, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

The approved product is the generic version of Zebeta (marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals) and is indicated for the management of hypertension.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.7% to Rs 162.49 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 963.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.47% to Rs 1,652.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

