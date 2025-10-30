Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 1368.24 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 5.65% to Rs 52.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 1368.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1285.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1368.241285.98 6 OPM %10.9812.30 -PBDT118.67108.37 10 PBT74.3964.92 15 NP52.3349.53 6

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

