Kothari Industrial hits the roof after signing MoU with Accademia IUAD, Italy

Kothari Industrial Corporation locked in the upper circuit of 2% at Rs 527.40 after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accademia IUAD, Italy, a reputed Design University, for establishing a Joint Venture in India.

The objective of this arrangement is to collaborate in establishing a training center of international standard in Tamil Nadu, initially dedicated to the footwear and fashion accessories sectors with potential expansion into other departments aligned with IUADs educational portfolio. The centre will provide specialized training and education in the field of design, fashion, and related disciplines through a structured program.

This strategic tie-up is expected to leverage the academic expertise of Accademia IUAD and the business capabilities of the company to promote skill development and professional opportunities in the sector.