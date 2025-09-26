Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 6.39% to Rs 8902.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 88860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28098 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd surged 4.18% to Rs 337.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month. Cartrade Tech Ltd soared 4.13% to Rs 2556.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25527 shares in the past one month. Godrej Agrovet Ltd added 3.73% to Rs 712.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7288 shares in the past one month.