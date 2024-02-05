Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jeco Exports &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Jeco Exports & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.010.01 PL

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

