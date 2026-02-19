Jeena Sikho Lifecare receives NABH accreditation for Dehradun Hospital

Jeena Sikho Lifecare has been awarded the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) Certificate of Accreditation for its Dehradun Hospital.

The receipt of this NABH accreditation signifies adherence to nationally recognized standards for quality healthcare delivery, patient safety, and operational excellence. This development has occurred in the ordinary course of business and does not constitute business expansion, capacity enhancement, or acquisition.

