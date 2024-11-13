Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 747.61 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 19.17% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 747.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 814.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.747.61814.1310.078.6353.4946.2936.0529.7326.8522.53

