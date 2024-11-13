Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 18.00 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 67.24% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.0023.033.114.730.270.790.260.780.190.58

