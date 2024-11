Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.96% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.96% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.1510.7617.9218.491.021.19-0.090.050.060.13

