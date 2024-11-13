Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 153.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.02% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co rose 153.85% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.02% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.751.2360.0012.200.450.180.450.180.330.13

