Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 153.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 39.02% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co rose 153.85% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.02% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.751.23 -39 OPM %60.0012.20 -PBDT0.450.18 150 PBT0.450.18 150 NP0.330.13 154

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

