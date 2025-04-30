Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 12.55 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels declined 82.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.5512.7844.9943.1715.4632.8618.1426.412.273.027.036.630.981.772.021.790.412.381.162.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News