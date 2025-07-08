Jindal Mobilitric unveils EV model with range of 165 km

Jindal Mobilitric, a division of Jindal Worldwide, has revealed its EV model, which gives a range of 165 km, one of the highest in the industry. The company has submitted its products for homologation and is expecting government approval soon. As soon as the approval comes into place, the company plans to launch its products through the dealer network it has established. The company has 35 dealers and is planning to go up to 100 in the next year. The production facility is ready and will launch the product as soon as the approvals received by the company.

