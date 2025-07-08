Omaxe jumps after announcing major township expansion in Indore

Omaxe rallied 3.08% to Rs 105.30 after the company, through its subsidiary, announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore.

Omaxe is set to develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Indias Tier-II growth hubs.

The new project entails the development of a modern, integrated township aimed at supporting the rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation of one of Indores fastest-developing zones. The township will be executed in multiple phases with an estimated investment of Rs 1,200 crore, expected to generate Rs 2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. The funding will primarily come from Omaxes internal accruals, reflecting its disciplined financial approach.

Omaxe described the project as a strategic milestone reinforcing its long-term commitment to Indias Tier-II growth hubs, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. The township is planned as a future-ready urban ecosystem, featuring a balanced mix of residential plots, housing clusters, commercial and retail spaces, hospitality, education, healthcare facilities, parks, and green belts. Infrastructure development will include wide internal roads, power and water supply, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security. Omaxe first entered the Madhya Pradesh market in 2005 with its integrated township Omaxe City-1 in Indore. Over the past two decades, the company has built a solid foundation in the state across Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam, with a land bank of approximately 1170 acres.

This expansion builds on Omaxes existing presence in Madhya Pradesh, where it entered the market in 2005 with the Omaxe City-1 township in Indore. The company currently holds a land bank of approximately 1,170 acres across Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam. In Indore alone, Omaxe is developing several townships, including Omaxe City-1 (330 acres), Omaxe City-2 (88.4 acres), Omaxe Hills (90 acres), Omaxe Pratham (50 acres), and now the newly announced Super Corridor township. In Ujjain, Omaxe operates Omaxe City-1 (75 acres) and has proposed two joint ventures, City-2 and City-3, each spanning 50 acres. In Ratlam, Omaxe is developing Omaxe City on 35 acres. To date, the company has delivered 15 projects in Madhya Pradesh and has two more slated for completion in the next quarter.

Omaxe also recently announced a new integrated township in Amritsar as part of its broader growth strategy. With the Indore expansion, Omaxe reaffirms its commitment to shaping future-ready cities through planned, sustainable development. Omaxe is in the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial, and retail purposes with a presence across 27 cities in 8 states of India. It has undertaken various projects in the areas of contractual construction, township development, building of commercial complexes, multi-storied apartments, etc. The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 148.32 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 145.05 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations advanced 1.1% YoY to Rs 541.26 crore in Q4 FY25.