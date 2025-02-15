Jindal Poly Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 186.73 croreNet loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 186.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales186.73140.45 33 OPM %6.154.31 -PBDT35.63112.52 -68 PBT22.4192.84 -76 NP-2.5187.46 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content