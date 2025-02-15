Jindal Poly Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 186.73 crore

Net loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 186.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales186.73140.45 33 OPM %6.154.31 -PBDT35.63112.52 -68 PBT22.4192.84 -76 NP-2.5187.46 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

