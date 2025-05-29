Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 32.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.18% to Rs 7.83 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 32.33% to Rs 66.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.18% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.09% to Rs 295.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 31.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.8313.7831.6936.0598.6099.0698.8098.8938.6798.77270.02297.8238.6798.77270.02297.8266.6598.49295.84295.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News