Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 255.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 89.18 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 255.66% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 89.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.29% to Rs 22.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 300.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

89.1879.44300.38300.0912.165.4510.5510.2910.657.1832.6031.489.816.7129.5428.757.542.1222.1317.95

