Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 228.21 crore

Net loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 228.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.32% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 863.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 711.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

228.21184.42863.25711.847.627.327.908.267.606.0431.5528.950.48-0.462.902.92-0.020.472.933.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News