Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 228.21 crore

Net loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 228.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.32% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 863.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 711.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales228.21184.42 24 863.25711.84 21 OPM %7.627.32 -7.908.26 - PBDT7.606.04 26 31.5528.95 9 PBT0.48-0.46 LP 2.902.92 -1 NP-0.020.47 PL 2.933.46 -15

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

