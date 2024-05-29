Zee Learn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 169.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 116.47 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn reported to Rs 169.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 284.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 116.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 162.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 443.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 356.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 324.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

