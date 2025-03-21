Jindal Stainless announces resignation of Anurag Mantri as ED & Group CFO

Jindal Stainless announced that Anurag Mantri, Executive Director & Group CFO (designated as Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel) of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue new professional opportunities. Accordingly, he will cease to be the Executive Director & Group CFO of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 04 April 2025.

