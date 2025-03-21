Va Tech Wabag to partner in proposed dedicated platform for capital projects in Municipal sector

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced the signing of non-binding term sheet for a dedicated platform (Municipal Platform) to focus on the development of Capital Projects for the Municipal Sector. The Municipal Platform will commit equity investment of up to USD 100 million in capital projects over a 3 to 5 years period.

The Municipal Platform will be established in collaboration with an Investor Consortium including Norfund and two other international investors, Norfund is the Norwegian Government's investment fund dedicated to supporting sustainable development.

WABAG will play a pivotal role in the platform as the Technical Partner, delivering EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services. WABAG will also make a minority investment in the platform, consistent with its Asset-Light Strategy.

The proposed platform will focus on leveraging the combined expertise and resources of WABAG and its partners to address the growing demand for advanced water treatment technologies and infrastructure. By uniting capabilities, the platform will target key opportunities in municipal sector, supporting sustainable water management and contributing to economic development.

The term-sheet outlines the framework for collaboration and represents an important step toward formalizing the partnership to accelerate the delivery of transformative projects in key regions. The establishment of this platform reflects WABAG's ongoing dedication to maintaining its core focus on the water sector and fostering growth through strategic financial partnerships. Further updates regarding this collaboration will be provided as progress is made towards the definitive agreements.

